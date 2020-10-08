Punjab may resume smart lockdowns

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said after the increase in corona cases in Sindh, preventive measures are needed in Punjab and if people do not take precautions, smart lockdowns could be resumed in high-risk districts and areas. The law minister was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on COVID-19 at the Chief Minister’s House Wednesday. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, IG Punjab and relevant secretaries were also present in the meeting. Briefing on the current situation of pandemic in the province, the Secretary Primary Health said Punjab had been witnessing an increase in the number of new corona victims and deaths in the last few days, especially in Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib and Gujrat that could be regarded as high-risk districts in view of increasing number of new cases. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the previous wave of corona in Punjab came after Sindh and Karachi in view of which we need more caution. Raja Basharat lamented that no restriction of SOPs ie wearing of masks and social distancing was witnessed in public gatherings across the province so the Punjab Health Department should formulate new SOPs in this connection and the local district administration should ensure complete implementation thereof. He said even in the marriage halls, the SOPs were not being followed as per the agreement, which was raising increased fear of a resurgence of the pandemic. He directed the district administrations across the province to ensure implementation of SOPs in marriage halls, educational institutions and public places and also to launch a massive public awareness campaign on the media. He said due to effective measures taken by the government, Punjab is close to defeating coronavirus so the people should show responsibility and protect themselves and others from this deadly pandemic.