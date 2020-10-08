Jaleeluz Zaman released after plea bargain

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad Accountability Court has accepted plea bargain from Makhdoom Jaleeluz Zaman, son of the late Makhdoom Amin Fahim.According to details, the former taluka nazim of Hala paid the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rs15 million as plea bargain and has been declared unfit for public office for 10 years. He was arrested by the NAB on October 01 after officials said that despite being issued multiple notices, he did not appear before the Bureau.