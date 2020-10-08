Abbasi wants case against PM

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that he will go to Lahore today (Thursday) and try to get a case registered against Prime Minister Imran Khan based on the allegations made on TV by former director-general of FIA Bashir Memon, the Geo News reported.

“I also want to get a case registered. I will go to Lahore and go to Shahdara, my FIR will be against PM Imran Khan,” the PML-N leader said in a news conference in Islamabad. Abbasi noted that Memon had alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan told him to register cases against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif under Article 6 of the Constitution. He added that the claims made by the former head of the FIA had proved that PM Imran is obsessed with the opposition.

Talking about the sedition case registered against Nawaz Sharif and other leaders, Abbasi challenged the ministers “distributing certificates of treachery” to become witnesses in the case. He also asked where the ministers were who were distributing those certificates when it came time to defend the case.

The PML-N leader further challenged the ministers to come forward and arrest the suspects in the case, asking the government to do an open trial in front of the people of Pakistan. He added that today, India and Modi must be "laughing" at Pakistan.

“What case for Kashmir will you fight when you keep in front of the world that prime minister of Azad Kashmir is an Indian agent,” observed the former prime minister.

Hitting back at the government, Abbasi asked the ministers not to distribute “certificates of treachery” and solve the problems of the people. He added that this why the Pakistan Democratic Movement was formed — to resolve the problems of the people.