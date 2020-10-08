Want Pakistan to emerge as global power: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the present government's goal is a self-reliant Pakistan that will emerge as a global power.

He was speaking at the final session of national seminar on "Resetting and Rebooting Pakistan's ICT Sector" at National Defence University, Islamabad. Imran Khan while emphasising on skills enhancement of the country’s young population, said the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector held great potential for employment generation and revenue earnings.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and NDU President Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed were also present on the occasion. National and international prominent ICT experts, industrial representatives, and senior military and civil officers attended the seminar.

Director General Institute for Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis of NDU presented the recommendations of the seminar.

The prime minister appreciated the NDU for arranging a seminar on the ICT sector and assured full facilitation to the ICT stakeholders for providing an enabling and supportive regulatory environment from the government.