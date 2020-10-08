Pillion riding banned for today across Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has banned pillion riding in the province for one day today (Thursday) on the occasion of Chehlum of Karbala martyrs. According to a notification by additional chief secretary home, the ban was enforced in view of threats to public peace and to protect the lives and property of the citizens.