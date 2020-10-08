close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

Pillion riding banned for today across Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Home Department has banned pillion riding in the province for one day today (Thursday) on the occasion of Chehlum of Karbala martyrs. According to a notification by additional chief secretary home, the ban was enforced in view of threats to public peace and to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Latest News

More From Pakistan