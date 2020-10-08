ASI martyred in encounter

MUZAFFARGARH: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab police embraced martyrdom during an encounter with dacoits in limits of Rangpur police on Wednesday. According to police, Ameerpur police picket in-charge Mulazim Hussain raided Pir Dona Rajan to arrest dacoits. When the bandits saw police they opened fire at the police, injuring ASI Mulazim Hussain, who was shifted to hospital where he died.