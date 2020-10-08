Two of a family die in accident

MUZAFFARGARH: Two people of a same died and four sustained injuries in a road accident near TP canal Road on Muzaffargarh-Mianwali Road on Wednesday.

Shehzad, 30, and his family members were heading towards Kot Addu from Multan in their car, when the their car hit a tractor trolley. As a result, Shehzad and his three-year-old son Ismael died on the spot and Fiaz, 30, Riaz, 50, Shazia, 35, and Sumaira, 30, sustained critical injuries.