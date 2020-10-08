Man booked for killing wife

SIALKOT: Police Wednesday booked six people, including husband and his three brothers for killing a woman. According to police, Afzal, his brothers and accomplices sprinkled some inflammable material on his wife Fakhira Bibi and set her on fire over a domestic issue on Tuesday in village Panwana in the limits of Badiana police. Earlier, the accused reportedly tried to demonstrate that she died in a house fire caused by short circuit.