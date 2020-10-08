Man booked for killing wife

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Police Wednesday booked six people, including husband and his three brothers for killing a woman. According to police, Afzal, his brothers and accomplices sprinkled some inflammable material on his wife Fakhira Bibi and set her on fire over a domestic issue on Tuesday in village Panwana in the limits of Badiana police. Earlier, the accused reportedly tried to demonstrate that she died in a house fire caused by short circuit.