Police asked to produce abducted girl

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court (Multan-bench) Wednesday ordered Mailsi police to recover and produce an abducted girl before the court by October 14. Allah Rakha filed a writ petition before the LHC (Multan-bench) Justice Tariq Salim Sheikh, stating that accused Muhammad Asghar had kidnapped his niece Ruqia Bibi and Mailsi Sadr police are reluctant to recover her. The LHC ordered the Additional Advocate General to ensure implementation of the court orders.