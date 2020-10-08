Youth found dead in lockup under mysterious circumstances

FAISALABAD: A youth was found dead in the police lockup under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday. Jhang Bazaar police had arrested Zubair Ahmad of Kokianwala in a robbery case. His parents and relatives staged a demonstration after placing his body at Chenab Chowk. They accused the police of killing Zubair with torture. They raised slogans against police and demanded an impartial probe into the killing of Zubair.