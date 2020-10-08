close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
October 8, 2020

Declared unfit for public office for a decade: Makhdoom Jaleel released after plea bargain

Top Story

I
INP
October 8, 2020

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad Accountability Court has accepted plea bargain from Makhdoom Jaleeluz Zaman, son of the late Makhdoom Amin Fahim. According to details, the former taluka nazim of Hala paid the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rs15 million as plea bargain and has been declared unfit for public office for 10 years.

He was arrested by the NAB on October 01 after officials said that despite being issued multiple notices, he did not appear before the Bureau.

Latest News

More From Top Story