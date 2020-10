PBA members meet information minister

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday highlighted the need for a coordinated mechanism to help address genuine grievances of electronic media in the country.

During a meeting with office-bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), he said regular contact and mutual cooperation could help in efficient handling of issues, ultimately paving the way for their proper solutions.

Responding to a detailed presentation by PBA President, Shakil Masood, he said it had definitely added to his understanding of the problems being faced by PBA members and the underlying factors that ought to be mutually addressed.

The federal information minister reiterated that content being relayed or telecast must be in accordance with social and cultural norms as there would be no compromise in this regard.