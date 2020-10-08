‘Recovery of looted money NAB’s top priority’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Wednesday said concluding mega corruption cases and recovery of looted amount from corrupt elements was Bureau’s priority.

Chairing the meeting to review he overall performance of the NAB, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal directed all director generals to conclude the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigation within the prescribed timeframe. The meeting was informed that the Bureau had received a total of 51,591 complaints during 2019 of which 46,123 complaints were disposed of in accordance with the law.

The meeting was informed that the bureau okayed 1,464 complaint verifications of which 1,362 complaints verification were disposed of in accordance with the law of the land during 2019.

During the entire previous year, the Bureau accorded approval to 574 inquiries and out of which 658 inquiries were disposed of and 221 investigations were approved, of which, 217 investigations were completed as per law while the NAB has filed 206 references in accountability courts.

The meeting was told that the Bureau has recovered Rs363 billion from the corrupt elements during 2019. Right now, 1,230 corruption references, having accumulative value of Rs943 billion, were under trial in different accountability courts.

The NAB has disposed of 57 from out of a total of 170 mega corruption cases. Ten inquiries and 15 investigations were nearing completion from out of 179 mega corruption cases.

The appeals are being filed in the accountability courts to vacate stay orders.

The NAB chairman directed all investigation officers, prosecutors to pursue white collar crimes in courts after conducting investigations on scientific basis, so that the corrupt could be punished. The meeting was informed that fresh recruitment has been made in NAB on merit besides ensuring training of the staff on modern lines and this will improve the standards of investigations and also increase their performance.

It was informed that the NAB has developed an effective monitoring and evaluation system, according to which all complaints are allotted a specific number.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the record of references, executive board and regional boards details are being kept and analysed.