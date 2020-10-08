Coronavirus vaccine may be ready by end of 2020, WHO says: ‘There is hope’

LONDON: A vaccine against Covid-19 may be ready by the end of 2020, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said, foreign media reported.

“There is hope,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a meeting of WHO executives gathered to examine the global response to the pandemic.

“We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine.”

There are currently nine experimental vaccines in the pipeline of the WHO-led Covax global vaccine facility, which aims to distribute two billion doses by the end of 2021.

Some 168 countries have so far joined the Covax programme, but China, the United States and Russia are not among them.

Mr Tedros urged countries to work together to fight the disease, saying the most important factor in finding a vaccine was “political commitment from our leaders especially in the equitable distribution of the vaccines”.

He said: “We need each other, we need solidarity and we need to use all the energy we have to fight the virus.”

Drug makers and public health bodies around the world are racing to develop a vaccine, seen as crucial to bringing the pandemic under control.