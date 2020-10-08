Daniel Pearl murder case: SC turns down Sindh govt’s plea to extend detention of accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the request of Sindh government, seeking further extension in the detention period of the four accused including British-born Ahmed Omar Sheikh in the murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the criminal petition filed by the Sindh government for leave to appeal under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the impugned judgment passed by the Sindh High Court (SHC) on April 02.

Sindh prosecutor general sought adjournment in the matter for preparation besides requesting extension in the detention of the four accused. The court rejected the plea with the observation that the provincial government had already extended the detention by three months hence it could not extend it further.

On last hearing, the court admitted for regular hearing the appeal of Sindh government against the impugned judgment passed by the SHC and issued notices to the respondents. The court restrained the provincial government from releasing the main accused, British-born Ahmed Omar Sheikh, the main accused in the case, for a week whose detention period will end on September 30.

Mahmood A Sheikh, counsel for the accused, submitted before the court that Ahmad Omar Sheikh, who was awarded a seven-year punishment, has spent 18 years in jail, hence they should be released now. The court adjourned the hearing until October 21.