Elected cantonment boards dissolved

RAWALPINDI: The 42 elected cantonment boards all over the country including Rawalpindi have been dissolved. They would now be replaced by a three-member Varied Board for one year duration headed by respective station commander.

The elected cantonment boards comprising elected members had already completed their tenures on December 31, 2019 but the Ministry of Law and Justice had advised them to continue working till the next elections.

However, the Director General Military Land and Cantonment, citing a decision of the federal cabinet dissolved them on October 7 and issued a notification to all the ML&C regional directors.

The elected cantonment boards will now be replaced by a three-member Varied Board to be headed by president who would be the respective station commanders, while a government employee and a nominated civilian would be the other members of the board The Varied Boards would serve term from September 5, 2020 to September 4, 2021. Local government elections were held in April 2015 in 42 cantonment boards across the country.