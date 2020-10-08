Political revolution possible through PDM: Marriyum

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said political revolution in the country would be possible only through Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a press conference Wednesday, Marriyum said the PML-N had never been as united and powerful in history as it is today and that the government built a “false narrative of accountability” from 2018-2020. “The NAB-Niazi nexus has been exposed,” the PML-N spokesperson said, adding that when the government could not find anything on the Opposition leaders, it initiated “conspiracies of treason”. She alleged that the federal cabinet meetings are held to determine who will be the next “target”.

“The government is filling the pockets of the mafia instead of the people”. The PML-N leader lamenting over inflation, said the price of vegetables had increased up to 45% and that it had hiked due to government’s “incompetence”.

“The incumbent government is corrupt that is why it has bowed down before the sugar and wheat mafia,” she said, adding: “According to the Bureau of Statistics, there is no item whose price has not increased”.

“False conspiracy” was hatched against Shahbaz Sharif through an article and that the Chinese and UK governments had “rejected the claims against him”, she added. “PML-N leaders are being silenced because they speak against the surging inflation,” she said, adding that the joint Opposition would send the government home.