KP, Islamabad police work out strategy to check car-lifting

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad police worked out a strategy for intelligence-sharing to check the incidents of car-lifting.
The strategy was formed at a high-level meeting attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad police high-ups in Peshawar to end the menace of car-lifting and other crimes. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi chaired the meeting. KP and Islamabad and police high-ups attended it.
The participants in the meeting reviewed joint course of action to tackle various issues that will prove to be a milestone to check car-lifting and other crimes. The meeting also worked out a joint plan for intelligence-sharing and keeping close liaison among all the stakeholders to tighten the noose around the inter-provincial gangs of car-lifters.
In the meeting, a joint taskforce comprising high-ups from both sides was constituted that will share data of lifted vehicles and the groups involved in it with each other and will adopt a joint strategy to combat this menace.