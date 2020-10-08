close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
Sabah
October 8, 2020

Shahbaz Sharif wasted educated youth’s skill: Fayyaz Chohan

National

Sabah
October 8, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Shahbaz Sharif wasted the skill of educated youth while giving them rickshaws and taxis. Sharif family used to pour hefty amount on major schemes and got personal promotions, said Chohan while talking about the Punjab’s employment scheme. Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said that under the scheme Rs100,000 to Rs10 million loans would be provided on a low mark-up. The minister said that the programme of whopping Rs 30 billion will create employment opportunities to 1.6 million families.

