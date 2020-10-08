close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

Dalit MP in India marries Brahmin woman, her father attempts suicide

National

October 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A Prabhu, a 36-year-old Dalit MLA, married Soundarya on Monday morning at his residence. The bride's father, who did not agree to the wedding, tried to barge into their residence and attempt suicide.

Accusing AIADMK’s Kallakurichi MLA of abducting his 19-year-old daughter and “violating his trust”, a temple priest in Tamil Nadu doused himself in petrol and threatened to set himself on fire before the police stepped in and took him in custody, international media reported.

A senior police officer said: “It is a fact that both the MLA and the girl had a relationship. Girl’s parents complained that the MLA was in love with her for the past four years (even when she was a minor) while the MLA claims that their affair was hardly four months old.”

