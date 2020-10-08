Teachers shut 72 community schools in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The teachers on Wednesday decided to close all 72 community schools being run by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary Education Foundation in Torghar district till the release of 20 months salaries.

“We have decided to shut all the community schools in our district in protest until our salaries are paid to us,” Sahibzada Mohammad Farooq, a senior teacher, told the reporters after a meeting in Kandar Hassanzai.

The meeting, which was attended by the teachers of 72 schools where over 5000 male and female students are getting education, decided to close down the community schools across the district. “We have raised our salaries issue with the local lawmakers and department concerned many times but to no avail,” said Farooq.