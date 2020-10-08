Bar Council postpones interview for enrolment as SC advocates

PESHAWAR: The interview for enrolment of senior lawyers as advocates of the Supreme Court before the enrolment committee of the Pakistan Bar Council has been postponed without assigning any reason.

The interview was scheduled to take place at Peshawar on October 7. The candidates had already been informed about the interview date and were ready to appear before the enrolment committee of the Pakistan Bar Council to plead their case.

However, they were subsequently informed by the secretary of the Pakistan Bar Council that the interview had been postponed, though no reason was given.

The lawyers were told that the next date of interview would be communicated in due course of time.

These senior lawyers have been waiting and arguing their case for enrolment by the Pakistan Bar Council as advocates of the Supreme Court since long. They were overjoyed when the enrolment committee of the Pakistan Bar Council recently invited them to appear before it at Peshawar, but the joy was shortlived as the interview has now been postponed.