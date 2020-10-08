SCCI flays frequent power tripping at industrial estates

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has termed the frequent electricity tripping and low voltage a conspiracy against industrialization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sherbaz Bilour, the SCCI president, stated this during a meeting with a delegation of industrialists here at the Chamber’s House on Wednesday. Senior vice-president Manzoor Elahi, and vice-president Junaid Altaf the chamber were present on the occasion. The SCCI chief said the expensive machines, electrical appliances and other things broke down due to tripping, fluctuation, and low voltage. The raw materials during processing in the machine go wasted as well, added the SCCI chief. Sherbaz Bilour said reservations of the business community over the tripping, low voltage and loadshedding had been taken up with Pesco time and again, but the issue was yet to be resolved. He maintained that Pesco had stopped supplying electricity to industries in the name of the permit, which had affected the industrial process. How can investors come for investment in the industrial sector in the province in the present situation, he asked. The SCCI chief said industries were a prime source of employment for poor workers. He feared that if the industries were completely shut down, it would trigger unemployment in the province.

He urged the Federal Minister for Water and Power, Umar Ayub and Pesco Chief Executive Muhammad Jabbar Khan to ensure smooth and uninterrupted electricity supply to all industrial estates, including Hayatabad Industrial Estate in Peshawar.