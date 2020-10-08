NAB’s arrest warrant: Amir Muqam gets two weeks extension in bail plea

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday provided two weeks extension in bail before arrest application to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Amir Muqam.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had issued an arrest warrant for Amir Muqam for his alleged corruption and accumulation of wealth beyond his known sources. The PML-N leader had obtained bail before arrest and it was extended by the PHC till October 21.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Rohul Amin and Justice Syed Atteeq Shah in their remarks said that the NAB was formed in 1999 while it came to know about the corruption cases in 2020.

In his remarks, Justice Rohul Amin said the government was so powerful that it had been using state institutions against the people.

Justice Atteeq Shah in his remarks said that the NAB chairman was sitting in Islamabad but he can issue an arrest warrant for a person any time. The lawyer appearing for Amir Muqam told the court that the NAB was being used by the government against its political rival to seek revenge. He maintained that whenever his client addressed a public gathering and spoke against the government the NAB took action against him.

However, the NAB lawyer and prosecutor told the court that the bureau was collecting information against the accused and would be questioned for the charges being framed against him.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yusufzai appeared before the court of Additional and Sessions Judge in Peshawar on Wednesday.

He requested the court that ex-parte proceedings against him should be set aside.

The minister requested the court that he had great respect for judiciary that was why he appeared before the court and wanted to defend himself in the defamation case filed by Awami National Party leader Asfandyar Wali Khan. The court fixed October 15 for the next hearing.