Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Wednesday continued the protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

Peshawar Press Club president Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV.

The protesting media workers were carrying banners and placards. They demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been under detention since March 12.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Farmanullah Jan, Ihtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan, Amjad Safi, Rasool Dawar, Sabz Ali Shah, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others.

They slammed the government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on cooked-up charges.

The speakers condemned the pressure tactics against the Jang Media Group.

They lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been detained for the last 210 days and even denied bail in the case which was, otherwise, his right.

The speakers flayed the government for the actions against the Jang Media Group but vowed to uphold the media freedom at all costs.

They criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for taking action against the opposition parties and the free media.

The protesters questioned the lack of action by the NAB over wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project scandals.

The speakers demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.