Comstech award winners

Islamabad : Comstech has conferred Basic Sciences Award of the year 2019 upon Professor Khalil Ezzinbi of Morocco and Dr. Sajad Jafri of Iran jointly in the field of Mathematics and Professor Amer Iqbal of Pakistan in Physics.

The award of the year 2019 in the category of best young researcher won by Dr. Shafaqat Ali of Pakistan, best scientific book won by Professor Ali Akhaddar of Morocco, and the patent award won jointly by Prof. Salman Alrokayan of Saudi Arabia and Prof. Sepideh Khoee of Iran.

Best research paper award, in Biology won by Dr. Hammad Naveed of Pakistan, in Chemistry won by Prof. Farid Harraz of Egypt, in Mathematics won by Professor Utkir A. Rozikov of Uzbekistan, and in Physics won by Dr. Seyed Hossein Hendi of Iran, said a news release issued here.