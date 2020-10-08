KP accounts for 58% of fatalities as a result of violence incidents

Islamabad : The quarterly security report issued by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) records a marginal drop in violence incidents (5 per cent) but 350 per cent increase in the number of wounded as compared to the previous quarter. A total of 132 fatalities from violence were recorded during the third quarter of 2020 with 162 people injured.

The report, authored by senior research fellow CRSS Muhammad Nafees, says that nearly 58 per cent of the total fatalities as a result of violence incidents were recorded in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) (including former FATA), while Balochistan had the next highest number of fatalities (23), followed by Sindh (19), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) (7), Punjab (6), and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) (1). While Punjab and Islamabad appeared to be the least affected by violence, KP, and Balochistan were the worst affected regions of the country.

A North Waziristan and Karachi remained atop the list of districts in terms of fatalities from violence. South Waziristan, Killa Abdullah, Nowshera, Rajanpur, and Awaran experienced a sudden uptick in fatalities from violence. All provincial capital cities except Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, remained relatively peaceful for both quarters in a row.

Civilians were the largest group affected by violence and counter-violence this quarter, a nearly 45 per cent increase over the last quarter from 36 to 59. Security personnel remained the main target of militant attacks during this quarter with 42 fatalities, showing no major drop when compared with last quarter’s figure of 43. As compared to civilian and security personnel’s fatalities, militants and insurgents witnessed a significant drop in their fatalities during this quarter.

The study reports an upsurge in sectarian violence in the country. During the last quarter, only one fatality from sectarian violence was reported as compared to 9 fatalities in the last quarter. KP and Sindh had major incidents of sectarian violence during this quarter while Balochistan and Punjab experienced very few incidents. It was also quite alarming to see hate-filled sectarian rallies in the largest city of the country (Karachi), as well as the federal capital, a few miles from the parliament.