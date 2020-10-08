Need to explore export opportunities stressed

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday suggested that the Pak-UK Business Council explore new opportunities for the promotion of Pakistan's export and trade with UK after completion of Brexit.

He was talking to a six-member council delegation, which called on him here.

Council chairman Khursheed Barlas led the delegates, who discussed with the minister exchange of students and faculty members for various short courses of cutting-edge technology, vocational training and skilled education, and youth support through educational scholarships.

Appreciating the Pakistan-UK ties in the field of education, the minister said the DFID was supporting in many education related projects of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was helping the ministry set up a state-of-the-art organisation for data collection.

He commended the role of Pak-UK Business Council for resolving the issues faced by Pakistan business community and enhancing bilateral trade relations with UK.

The minister suggested the council to discover new opportunities for promoting Pakistan's export and trade with UK after completion of Brexit.

Educational and vocational exhibition and webinar by mutual cooperation of the Ministry and Council also came under discussion.