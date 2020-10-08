Security arrangements for ‘Chehlum’ processions

Rawalpindi : Foolproof security arrangements have been made for Chehlum of Shuhada-e-Karbala to be observed today (Thursday).

According to police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas have issued a security plan under which 2,300 cops along with, special branch police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, ladies police and members of district peace committee would be deployed to provide full security cover to the Chehlum processions and Majalis of Rawalpindi City and tehsils of the district.

Three-layer security cover would be provided to the mourners while walkthrough gates would be installed at entry points of the procession.

The mourners would be allowed to join the procession after a thorough body search, he added.

Except licensed processions and majalis, no one would be allowed to hold new processions and majalis in the district.

A control room has also been set up in CPO office here to monitor the security situation while elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure security for the Chehlum processions.

The roads on the routes of the mourning processions will be completely closed for all kind of vehicular traffic.

Police under its security strategy will make concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident.

Strict checking of vehicles is being made at entry and exist points of the Rawalpindi city.

There would be strict monitoring of the main procession as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been installed to ensure the security.

Parking of vehicles will not be allowed at the route of the Chehlum processions while no vehicle and motorcycle will be allowed to move with the processions.

No one will be allowed to stand on roof tops of the commercial and residential buildings situated along the route of the main procession while armed police personnel will be deployed on the rooftops of the buildings.