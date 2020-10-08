Traders meet PBIT chairman

Islamabad : To be able to strengthen and improve our economy and to expand the existing job market of the country, it is inevitable that we work very hard and double our efforts to increase the volume of our export. This was observed by Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Chairman Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) while talking to Tariq Misbah, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and other members of the delegation which accompanied him in a meeting with the Chairman, says a press release.

In this regard, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said, both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have given special instructions to PBIT. He said that Punjab Board of Investment is fully committed to this task and we pledge to extend all possible support and assistance to our exporters and investors.

The President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Tariq Misbah and President of Faisalabad Chamber Engineer Ehtesham both along with their delegations met with the Chairman Punjab Board of Investment in his office. Tariq Misbah thanked Sardar Tanveer and PBIT for giving complete support both to investors and exporters, and also for solving some of their problems.

Sardar Tanveer congratulated Tariq Misbah on his election as president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and assured him that both the Chamber and PBIT are going to work very closely and will play a very important role in enhancing the economy of the country and expanding the business opportunities in the province.

PBIT chairman also informed the delegation about his plans for holding International Investment Conferences in Punjab to highlight investment opportunities of the province and to attract additional foreign investment.