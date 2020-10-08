Play ‘Burzukh’ keeps audience spell-bound

Islamabad : ‘Burzukh’, a solo drama, staged by Pattan Lok Natak, cultural wing of Pattan Development Organisation, kept the audience spell-bound for over 90 minutes here at PNCA Open Air Theatre.

It was story of souls who stay buried at a graveyard. There were a few graves of different sizes. The decor looked natural as one tree was protruding the black canvas wall that formed the perspective of the stage while the other was placed inside the wall. The 17th almost full moon was giving a mystic look to the scene and sounds of cricket and other insects was adding to the ‘naturality.’ Painting of some saint’s tomb also filled if there was any gap in the graveyard. Even a bat graced the scenario with its flight though its playwright and director William Pervaiz had no role in it.

Beginning with Bulleh Shah’s “Ishq di naveen o naveen bahar,” ‘Burzukh’ was the story of a girl Jindan who refused to sexually gratify son of local feudal lord Malik Hyat Khan. The aristocrat took a violation of centuries old rural tradition and declared her sinner and ‘Kari’ with another poor villager. The prayer leader of mosque and policy fully supported Malik Hayat. ‘Punchaiye’t refused to listen to pleadings of Jindan and her father and she was gunned down with Shah Hussain’s “Maye ni mein kinun aakhan” in perspective. Imam Masjid announced not to lead here funeral and a Haji led the prayer by evening. A Haji led funeral.

It was just a reminiscence of Abdus Sattar Edhi’s janaza, role of ‘Mullah’ remains the same. ‘Namazis’ later boycotts the ‘Mullah’ who was a stooge of the ‘jagirdar’.

Then search began for her alleged ‘accomplice’ who was discovered hiding in a local minority councilor Joseph. ‘Mullah’ announced it an American conspiracy polluting the society. Joseph was stabbed to death and his family members were burnt alive with Shah Hussain’s “Maye mein kinnu aakhan” playing on the public address system. Another replica of Mumtaz Qadri and Salman Taseer episode.

Relatives of Joseph could not get FIR lodged unless they put the bodies on railway track. But the FIR against 15 did not include names of Malik Hayat and the ‘Maulvi.’

Finally comes the turn of boy who was also declared Kari for no fault of his own.

Zaber Masih, the barefooted narrator was the lone star of the drama who while wrapped in a coffin performed with actions and voices of a ‘maulvi’, a ‘jagirdar’, a cop, Jindan, her father, a minority councilor and others in Punjabi, Saraiki and Urdu. His mastery over difference dialects, gender and people with different ages was simply marvelous which evoked the audience to clap at times.

Zaber in the end gave reaction of politicians who saw foreign hand in it but nobody talked against religious extremists. “Do something. It kills you before you die. Decide timing of your death,” was his last words. The drama ends with “Ik nuktay de wich gal mukdi ay.”