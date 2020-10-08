Farewell for three police officers

Islamabad: Islamabad police on Wednesday hosted farewell for the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) Rana Tahir Hussain and Dr. Aqeela Naqvi.

The farewell ceremony was attended among others by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, all DIGs, SSPs, AIGs and SPs.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan appreciated the services of outgoing officers and said that the officers had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment. He said that their services to make Islamabad police as a distinctive force will be remembered forever.

The services of DIG Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki have been handed over to Punjab Police and of ASPs Rana Tahir Hussain and Dr. Aqeela Naqvi to Frontier Constabulary. DIG Sarfaraz Ahmed Falik served in Islamabad police for three years as DIG Headquarters, Security, Traffic and Director General Safe City. The IGP appreciated the services of all officers in maintaining law and order and ensuring effective policing measures.

The IGP also gave bouquet of flowers and souvenir to the DIG. The outgoing officers also appreciated the leadership qualities of Islamabad police heads and hoped that Islamabad police will become model police under their guidance.