Japanese grant for UN-Habitat

Islamabad : The government of Japan has agreed to provide grant assistance of 471 million Japanese Yen to UN-Habitat for the provision of a safe and stable educational environment to the students and teachers.

The grant will be spent on the 'Improvement of Disaster Resilient Schools Infrastructure' project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Notes to this effect were signed and exchanged between Ambassador of Japan MATSUDA Kuninori and Regional Representative of the Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific of UN-Habitat in Fukuoka, Japan, KORESAWA Atsushi.

A grant agreement on the details of implementation of the project was signed and exchanged between Director General at the South Asia Department of Japan International Cooperation Agency SAKAMOTO Takema and KORESAWA Atsushi.

The grant will be utilised by UN-Habitat for the improvement of Disaster Resilient Schools Infrastructure in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project will support reconstruction and retrofitting and repairing of 150 schools and construction of 12 new schools.

Expressing his views at the signing of the project, Ambassador MATSUDA has said, “This project will not only provide disaster-resistant infrastructure of schools in KP province but will also prove a disaster prevention hub for the region."

The ambassador, while emphasising the need of disaster-preparedness, stated that it is extremely important to prepare and well-equip to effectively handle the disaster emergencies.