NIH issues seasonal alert for outbreaks

Islamabad : The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued its 49th Seasonal Awareness and Alert Letter (SAAL) for epidemic-prone infectious diseases in Pakistan here Wednesday.

The purpose of the document is to alert health authorities and professionals to the need for a timely and efficient response to outbreaks and epidemics. The letter has been developed for winter season—from October 2020 to February 2021—and focuses on predicted diseases requiring high alert during the said season. Patterns of high-priority communicable diseases include COVID-19, CCHF, Dengue Fever, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Polio, Seasonal Flu and XDR Typhoid.

The letter contains an introduction to all diseases, along with case definitions, details of infectious agents, modes of transmission, case management, and prevention. It also highlights national and international public health events like Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) AIDS and Ebola Virus Disease, which mayemerge as a threat for any country or region.

Data-based evidence from the last five years has prompted NIH to urge all federal, provincial and district health departments to maintain continuous surveillance on the anticipated seasonal public health threats and to take all preventive or curative measures in this context.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation of COVID-19, its epidemiology, impact, prevention and control have been elaborated in detail. Along with technical advice and support, NIH is facilitating testing and capacity building for all educational, economic, administrative and local institutions of Islamabad.

To facilitate stakeholders, the requisite technical guidelines and awareness material regarding infectious diseases along with SAAL are available at the NIH website: www.nih.org.pk.