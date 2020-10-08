Persons with disability demand rights, not charity

Islamabad : The need to create an enabling environments for persons with disability (PWDs) was stressed at the multi stakeholder consultation organised by National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) on Wednesday.

The Commission conducted a consultation on ‘’Implementing the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in Pakistan: Legislative and Institutional Impediments.’ The consultation was chaired by the MNA Zil-e-Huma, former senator Farhat Ullah Babar, Executive Director STEP Atif Shiekh, Zulqairnan from Potohar Mental Health Association and other members of civil society.

Zil-e-Huma highlighted the issues of accessibility of PWDs and insured that the government will take up this issue on priority. She further stated that the private organizations and other institutions should work to make the spaces more accessible in collaboration with the government.

Former senator Farhat Ullah Babar highlighted lack of statistical data on PWDs. On the topic of enabling the environment, he proposed a way forward by compiling a book on experiences and challenges faced by PWDs who are in service. He urged all the political parties to create a special wing on the PWDs that will help in the policy making on promotion and protection of PWDs. He further stated that these special wings must have participation of PWDs.

Zulqarnian talked about lack of inclusion of persons with disabilities in politics. He further said that the legislation regarding PWDs is gender blind as it only uses the pronouns ‘he/him’. He urged that the language of legislation regarding PWDs should include other pronouns as well.

Atif Sheikh shed light on the role on the enabling environment for PWDs. He said that while the laws on PWDs, there is lack implementation of these laws which creates hurdles in creating enabling environments for PWDs. He argued that there is a need for change of approach towards PWDs from charity-based thinking to Rights-based approach.

Dr. Salman Asif, highlighted the stigma attached with persons with disabilities, particularly women living with disabilities. Dr. Asif stressed that these issues must be thoroughly discussed while advocating for policy and legislative reforms.