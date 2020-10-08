Albilal beat Bright Morning

LAHORE: Albilal Club marched into the second round of 36th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Bright Morning Club by 21 runs at Township Albilal Ground on Tuesday.

Scores: Albilal Club 185 all out in 18.5 overs. Shehzada Khan 96 (5x6, 11x4), Naeem Ahmed 22, Almas Ali 23. Ahmed Atif 4/34, Usman Khan 2/37, M Naeem 2/32

Bright Morning Club 164/8 in 20 overs. Asim Nazir 54, Usman Ali 50, Ali Ahmed 16. Rao Khyam Abbas 3/19, Shahid Ali 2/25, Ali Akram 1/36, Shehzada Khan 1/10.