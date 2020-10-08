Township Whites, Ghari Shahu Gymkhana league round

LAHORE: Township Whites and Ghari Shahu Gymkhana won there matches and moved into the league round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup here the other day.

At Township Whites Ground, Township Whites beat Mehboob Park Gymkhana by 143 runs. At Aleem Dar Acadmy Ground, Ghari Shahu Gymkhana beat Dar Club by 15 runs.

Scores: Township Whites 326/6 in 40 overs (Husnain Bukhari 81, Hamza Akbar 71*, Asim Ali Nasir 59, Usman Khalid 53; Hassan Qadeer 3/52

Mehboob Park Gymkhana 183 all out in 31 overs (Moez Khan 49, Hassan Qadeer 34, Bilal Butt 33, Mujahid Aslam 21; Whab Ahmad 3/33

Ghari Shahu Gymkhana 276/8 (Hafiz Usman Nadeem 96, Ammar Sajid 92; Yasir Hayat 2/44, Attyab Ahmad 2/58

Dar Club 261 all out in 32.3 overs (Attyab Ahmad 82, Ameer Hamza 63, Hassan Dar 28, Shafiq Ahmad 25; Hafiz Ali Hamza 2/38, Uzair Khan 2/46, Asif Gondal 2/52