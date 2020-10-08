Central Punjab in strong position to win 2nd XI National T20 title

KARACHI: A win over Northern, the defending champions, will secure Central Punjab the title of the Second XI National T20 Cup when the two teams meet on Thursday morning at the Gaddafi Stadium.

But if Nauman Anwar-led Central Punjab are defeated by Northern, who are yet to open their account, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will win the title on the basis of net run-rate as the two sides are locked on six points each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa find themselves in the title run following a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Northern, who succumbed to their fourth defeat in a row on Wednesday.

Northern’s Taimoor Sultan’s 46-ball 72 went in vain after Rehan Afridi, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain, decided to field first. The opener smashed six fours and five sixes and struck a 60-run partnership for the second wicket with Naved Malik, who made 29 off 21.

Sameen Gul and Mohammad Imran got three for 15 and two for 28, respectively, before an undefeated 117-run partnership between Mohammad Mohsin Khan and Mohammad Arif overhauled the 150-run target in 17.2 overs with eight wickets to spare. Mohsin made 63 not out off 51 (nine fours and a six) and Arif was undefeated on 65 from 39 balls, which included six sixes and three fours.

Southern Punjab, who also have six points, squandered their position of advantage when they failed to surmount a 125-run target in the second match of the day, losing to Balochistan by six runs. Balochistan’s Gohar Faiz and Akhtar Shah grabbed two wickets each for 32 and 24 runs, respectively. Jalat Khan bowled exceptionally well to record 4-0-12-1.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai registered the highest score of the match with a run-a-ball 35. Ayaz Tasawar (21 off 17), Azeem Ghumman (20 off 15), the Balochistan captain, and Najeebullah Achakzai (20 not out of 19) were the other batsmen to make notable contributions.

Southern Punjab’s Mohammad Imran took three wickets for 26 runs. Salman Ali Agha returned two for 20.