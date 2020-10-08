All 27 women cricketers test negative

KARACHI: All 27 women cricketers will arrive in Karachi on Thursday (today) for the National High Performance Camp after they tested negative in their first Covid-19 tests. The players will undergo their second tests at a local hotel, following which they will be integrated into a bio-secure bubble. Prior to their testing, the players will be provided separate accommodation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the player support personnel for the camp. Azam Khan will be the lead coach with Kamran Hussain as his assistant.

Saboor Ahmed will work as strength and conditioning coach. Zubair Ahmed will be the analyst, while Rabbia Amir will be the physio. Fizza Abid will be the camp manager.

During the camp, specialist coaches from the National High Performance Centre will join the coaching staff.

The camp formally begins on Saturday with the first training and practice session at the National Stadium.