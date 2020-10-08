Scottish trio to miss Euro play-off after positive test

LONDON: Scottish football chiefs have announced that Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie will miss Thursday’s European Championship play-off semi-final after Armstrong tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish Football Association said the Southampton midfielder had returned a negative test for Covid-19 on Monday but a supplementary UEFA test returned a positive result.

“Stuart will self-isolate for 10 days from the date of the test — Tuesday, 6 October — and will now be unavailable for the forthcoming international matches,” the FA said in a statement.

All other members of the squad returned negative tests but the FA said two players and two members of the backroom staff had been identified as close contacts.

“As a consequence, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie, along with one physiotherapist and one masseur, will require to self-isolate for 14 days as of yesterday (Tuesday), and will also miss the forthcoming matches,” the statement said.

It means all three players will also miss Nations League matches against Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Tierney will also miss Arsenal’s trip to Manchester City on October 17, while Celtic midfielder Christie will be absent for the first Old Firm game in 10 months against Rangers on the same day.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke said: “While this is obviously disappointing news, the most important thing is the health and safety of the individuals involved and the wider group.”

He added: “We have informed the respective clubs from whom we have borrowed the players and backroom staff and we now have to prepare for a huge match ahead tomorrow.” —AFP