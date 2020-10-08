Arif, Mohsin script KP’s big win

KARACHI: Muhammad Arif and Muhammad Mohsin batted brilliantly to help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern by eight wickets in National T20 Cup Second XI at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Northern batted first and put on board 148 runs before the team was bundled out in 19.1 overs. Taimur Sultan batted well for the side, scoring 46-ball 72. Sameen Gul picked three wickets for 15 runs. Mohammad Imran returned with bowling figures of 2-28.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa easily achieved the target in 17.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Arif took only 39 balls to score 65, smashing six sixes and three boundaries. Mohsin took 51 balls to score 63, hitting nine boundaries and a six.