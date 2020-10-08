Rohail, Asif guide Northern to win over Balochistan

LAHORE: Defending champions Northern recorded their 10th consecutive victory in the T20 format by defeating last year’s finalists Balochistan by a comprehensive seven-wicket margin on Tuesday night at the Multan Cricket Stadium in their match of the National T20 Cup for First XI teams.

This was the last match of the Multan-leg and the 33-match tournament will now resume at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday (tomorrow) with a clash between Northern and Central Punjab.

Young wicketkeeper batsman Rohail Nazir, who was promoted in the batting order, stroked 42 off 27 balls batting at number three to set the platform of Northern’s comfortable chase of the 157-run target.

Rohail hit one six and five fours in his innings which earned him the man-of-the-match award. The Pakistan under-19 captain added 52 runs with Umar Amin, who made 30 off 25 balls in his role as a makeshift opener.

Asif Ali and Hammad Azam shared an unbroken 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take their side past the target with 13 balls to spare. Asif’s 41 came off 30 balls and included three sixes and two fours, while Hammad’s unbeaten 30 required 23 balls. The right-hander hit four fours. Yasir Shah took two wickets for 32 runs for Balochistan.

Balochistan won the toss and opted to bat first. They lost the in-form Imam-ul-Haq early. The left-hander was dismissed by Mohammad Amir for two runs. Awais Zia hit three fours in his 14 off eight balls before perishing to experienced pacer Sohail Tanvir.

Bismillah Khan fell for 12 runs to newcomer Ismail Khan leaving his side wobbling at 38 for three in the fifth over. Captain Haris Sohail led the rescue act. The left-hander hit two sixes and four fours in a typically stylish innings of 51 that came off 41 balls. Haris was run out at the non-striker’s end while attempting a second run. Hairs added 83 runs for the fourth wicket with Akbar-ur-Rehman.

Akbar, held the innings together with Haris in a 38-run effort in which he consumed 32 balls. The right-hander hit two sixes and two fours in his innings.

For Northern, the experienced duo of Sohail and Amir took two wickets apiece conceding 27 and 31 runs, respectively.

Reflecting on his performance, Rohail said: “I was waiting for an opportunity to bat high in the order; I had the belief that I will make full use of the opportunity whenever it comes. I didn’t finish the game but I am happy with my contribution. We are a side that is doing really well and the youngsters are also performing.

“Captain Shadab Khan really backed me and told me that you will get the chance to bat high in the order at some stage of the tournament and I am glad that I made it count today,” he added.