Babar says he remains focused in pressure situations

LAHORE: Pakistan’s white ball captain Babar Azam says he remains focused even under pressure to achieve success.

“A great player is one who stays focused in pressure situations,” the batsman said during a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “I work hard on the mental aspect of my game as I feel mental strength is the key to success,” he added.

The 25-year-old said that he keeps his composure by talking to his teammates in the dressing room before taking guard. “I cannot stay quiet for long in the dressing room, especially before my turn to bat,” he added.

“I spend a lot of time and energy on getting my preparation right before a match. Practice is the key to success and I try and ensure I tick all the boxes before heading into a match,” he said.

Babar, commenting on his experiences in playing in England, said he enjoys batting in the country and is well aware of the conditions there. “Batting, especially in white-ball formats, is easier there because of the pace and true nature of bounce in the pitches.”

He added that he was pleased with his match-winning performances for Somerset county club. “I am happy with my returns for Somerset. Scoring a century [114 not out off 62 balls] for them gave me satisfaction.”

The Central Punjab player, who will lead his team in the second leg of National T20 Cup, said that he is looking forward to participate in the remaining games of the competition. “I am eager to join the bio-secure bubble for the National T20 Cup as it has been a long time since I met all these cricketers with whom I have played cricket in my early days. I am looking forward to the opportunity to engage with my friends and colleagues from all the six teams.”