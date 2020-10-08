Stage set for second leg at Pindi Stadium

ISLAMABAD: The stage is set for the second and decisive leg of the National T20 Cup at the Pindi Stadium where five pitches have been prepared to hold 19 matches from October 9 to 18.

The Multan Stadium hosted the first leg with a resounding success as fans were treated with some exciting stroke play by young as well as experienced cricketers. Abdullah Shafiq (236 runs), Zeeshan Malik (192), Haider Ali (181) and Rohail Nazir (63 runs with 63 average) exhibited their batting talent while experienced campaigner Mohammad Hafeez (207), Inamul Haq (195), Sharjeel Khan (177), Haris Sohail (181) and Fakhar Zaman (170) also showed signs of their form and fitness.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (11 wickets) and Haris Rauf (10 wickets) confirmed their talent as the best emerging pace bowling pair for the shortest version of the game. Shadab Khan (8 wickets) also gave a good account of himself as a spinner and as a captain. Shadab however will be replaced by Imad Wasim as a captain of the Northern team that has already hit a purple patch. With five wins in five matches, Northern who now will be playing on their home pitches look set to become the first team to make it to the semi-finals.

The defending champions’ every move turned into gold this season so far as back-up and reserve players who were unleashed during their fifth game at the Multan Stadium on Tuesday proved as effective as their first-choice players were.

Hammad Azam, Mohammad Ismail, and even Mohammad Amir looked as good and contributed well to the team’s cause. Northern have yet to play two much talked about players Sohail Akhtar and Farzan Raja.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team has been the second most impressive unit so far. The team has won all but one match so far and standing at the second spot. KP must owe their success so far to some spectacular display of fast bowling from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Junaid Khan also contributed to team’s cause well. Veteran Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman have so far stood out for the team in the batting department.

Inamul Haq leads the Balochistan batting charge and ensured the team moves to Pindi Stadium for the second leg with six points — four points ahead of Sindh and Central Punjab teams that so far have two points each.

Southern Punjab — led by Shan Masood and coached by Abdul Rehman — are looking forward to their first win of the tournament. Like the Sindh team, Southern Punjab have played four matches so far.

There is all likelihood that like Multan Stadium, five pitches prepared at the Pindi Stadium would support stroke play.

“Since it is T20 cricket, we have ensured that pitches should be suitable to stroke play. You would see big scores here too. As it should be, good bowlers will have the opportunity to check opponents’ onslaughts,” head curator of the stadium Mohammad Ashraf said.

He said that ground is in best shape. “The field will be quick and pitches are suitable to stroke play. That is what we have tried.”

The stadium will also host three T20 internationals against Zimbabwe at the start of next month. “After National T20 Cup we will be having enough time to prepare pitches for three international T20s,” Ashraf said.

As was the case in Multan, the crowd will not be allowed in the Pindi Stadium and those performing official duties can make their way in without disturbing the bio secure bubble.

On the opening day of the second leg on October 9, Northern will play Central Punjab at 3:00pm followed by Sindh and Southern Punjab match at 7:30pm.