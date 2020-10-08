Women team head coach aims to take Pakistan to top four

LAHORE: Pakistan women’s team newly-appointed head coach David Hemp aims to take Pakistan to the top four in the world.

The ex-Bermudian cricketer, who is set to arrive in Pakistan on October 18, talked exclusively in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) recent podcast and stated his ambitions. “I want to see consistency in performances, making individuals improve their games and personal stats. Apart from stats, I want to see the change in character too,” Hemp said.

“I wish to improve the rankings and aspirationally feature in the top four sides in the world. When we take part in the world cups, opposition and media are talking about us,” he added.

The 49-year-old revealed that he decided to take up the role after witnessing women’s team in the T20 World Cup held in Australia earlier this year.

“I got the idea of squad’s talent from that tournament and when the opportunity arrived to coach international team, it was a straight-forward decision,” he said.

“I am excited to work for the next two years and hopefully adding some value collectively and individually,” he added.

Hemp, based in Australia, has previously coached Melbourne Stars and Victoria women’s teams in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.

Hemp, a qualified UK level four coach, played 271 first-class matches and scored over 15,000 runs for Glamorgan, Free State, and Warwickshire. He also represented Bermuda in 22 One-day Internationals from 2006 to 2009, scoring 641 runs with a century and four half-centuries.