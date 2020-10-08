Tsitsipas, Kvitova reach French Open last four

PARIS: Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his second Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Andrey Rublev at Roland Garros.

The Greek fifth seed avenged last month’s loss to Rublev in the Hamburg final by defeating the Russian 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 to match his breakout run at the 2019 Australian Open.

“I’ve been feeling really comfortable on this court and despite not having a good start and being a break down, I remembered what a big fighter I am,” said Tsitsipas.

“It’s also about fighting and trying to find solutions in difficult moments. I managed to put my brain to work.”

Tsitsipas, 22, has now won 15 successive sets at the tournament having been two sets down to Jaume Munar in the opening round.

However that streak looked in peril when Rublev, also making his first French Open quarter-final appearance, served for the opening set at 5-4.

A loose game from the Russian 13th seed allowed Tsitsipas to recover and he rattled off four consecutive games to take the lead.

Tsitsipas, last year’s ATP Finals champion, dominated the second set to leave Rublev on the brink, profiting from a favourable netcord to break at 3-2 after carving the opening following a 28-shot rally.

Only Djokovic has won more than Rublev’s three titles in 2020, but the world number 15 was powerless to stop a supreme Tsitsipas who closed out victory inside two hours.

Tsitsipas, who was the first Greek to have made the quarter-finals in Paris, crunched 35 winners and made just 17 unforced errors.Meanwhile, Petra Kvitova returned to the French Open semi-finals for the first time in eight years after defeating Germany’s Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3, describing Roland Garros as her “lucky place”.Czech seventh seed Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, will now face Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin who knocked out fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 for a place in Saturday’s final.”It means a lot to be back in the semi-finals,” said 30-year-old Kvitova who was beaten by eventual champion Maria Sharapova when she made the same stage in 2012.”After my last match, I was very emotional to be in the quarter-finals. Now I am in the semis. I never imagined this would happen after everything that has happened.

“This is my lucky place.”

It was Paris where Kvitova made her comeback in 2017 after spending six months recovering from a terrifying knife attack at her home in December 2016.

The frenzied assault required a four-hour operation and left her with damaged ligaments in her playing hand. Doctors warned her that her career may be finished.On Wednesday, Kvitova fired 22 winners and six aces past 32-year-old Siegemund, the world number 66 who was playing in the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time.

One break of serve in the opener was enough for Kvitova while five more breaks followed in the second set.Kvitova, who has yet to drop a set at the tournament, claimed victory when Siegemund served up a third double fault of the tie.

“I am happy to be here and to be able to compete with the best especially in these conditions — roof open, roof closed, sunshine, windy.”

Siegemund leaves behind a tournament to remember having been accused of hitting the ball on a double bounce in her first round win over Kristina Mladenovic.She then munched on a plate of food courtside during her fourth round victory against Paula Badosa.