Molinari makes long-awaited return to golf in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS: Former Open champion Francesco Molinari will make his long-awaited return to action in Las Vegas in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Molinari’s victory at Carnoustie in 2018 was his third in a six-event spell which also produced two second places and the Italian went on to become the first European player to compile a perfect 5-0 record in that year’s Ryder

Cup in Paris.

However, since squandering a two-shot lead with seven holes to play in last year’s Masters, Molinari has not recorded a single top-10 finish and has not competed since the WGC-Mexico Championship in February, where he was 53rd in the 72-man field after three consecutive missed cuts on the PGA Tour.

Molinari announced in July that he and his family were in the process of moving from London to California and — although he hoped to be back in action in the US PGA Championship — he missed the year’s first major in San Francisco.

The 37-year-old also opted out of the US Open in September and felt it necessary to reassure his fans on social media. “I see a lot of questions,” Molinari wrote in Italian on his Twitter account. “I didn’t hang up the bag, I took a break to manage a life change with my family.

“I have no physical problems. I don’t feel burnt out, but only time will tell. I’m not changing gear. It will be hard to get back to the levels of 2018 no doubt, you don’t think it was easy the first time. I am the only one who has not returned.”