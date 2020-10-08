Mares’ Chase to replace Novices’ Handicap Chase

CHELTENHAM: The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase will replace the Listed Novices’ Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The British Horseracing Authority announced in August of last year that a mares’ chase would be added to the programme at the showpiece meeting at Prestbury Park from 2021, replacing an existing race which had yet to be decided.

Which race should be dropped has been the source of much debate but it was confirmed it will be the Listed novices’ handicap chase, which was established when a fourth day was added to the Cheltenham Festival in 2005.

The novices’ handicap chase, which was traditionally run on the opening day of the Festival, will now be staged at Sandown as part of the Paddy Power Imperial Cup meeting just days before the Festival.

The new Grade Two Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase, registered as the Liberthine Mares’ Chase, will be run on Gold Cup day, with the Grand Annual Chase moving to the Wednesday and the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle moving to the opening day.

Cheltenham’s clerk of the course, Simon Claisse, said: “We’re looking forward to being able to bring the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase into the racing calendar for The Festival 2021. Not only is this a great example of the sport working together to boost the mares’ race programme in Britain to benefit the industry, but we also now have an improved mares’ population providing quality competition.