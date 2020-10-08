Sale’s game against Worcester called off due to virus cases

MANCHESTER: Sale’s rescheduled final-round Gallagher Premiership clash with Worcester has been cancelled, Premiership Rugby has confirmed.

The match was originally due to be played on Sunday but was postponed after 16 players and three backroom staff from the title-chasing Sharks tested positive for coronavirus last week. In an additional round of testing conducted on Tuesday, six new players and two staff tested positive, making the AJ Bell Stadium clash unsafe to play.

Sale’s play-off quest is now over after they were forced to forfeit the game, a 20-0 win being awarded to Worcester. A PRL panel met on Wednesday morning and in light of the new positive tests, which takes the club’s total to 27, decided to cancel the game. “I have spoken to Sale Sharks this (Wednesday) morning and neither the club nor Premiership Rugby will take risks with people’s health,” PRL chief executive Darren Childs said. “Together we won’t compromise our commitment that matches will only happen if it is safe to do so, therefore the game is off. (Wednesday’s) decision demonstrates that commitment.

“Our first thoughts are now with those at the club, both players and management, who have tested positive and we wish them a speedy recovery. We mustn’t forget we have a significant number of people at one of our clubs with Covid-19 and we will give the Sharks all the support they need.

“We know everyone at Sale Sharks will be devastated and we share their disappointment that their season ends this way. We stated there was no room in the calendar for matches to be postponed but last weekend the health of everyone involved took precedence to ensure the Sale Sharks squad could be tested again, following the initial positive tests. “Those concerns were proved (on Wednesday) when we saw additional positive tests. People fight hard for points in the Premiership, and for a place in the semi-final, but everyone agrees this has to take second place to people’s health and well-being.” As well as the additional round of testing that was completed on Tuesday with the results returned in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the club have been the focus of an investigation by the Rugby Football Union.