Repair the road

IJP Road joins the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to the country’s northern areas. However, the section of the road from Faizabad to Peshawar is in a dilapidated state and needs major repair and maintenance.
This road is used by tens of thousands of light and heavy vehicles on a daily basis. The rough road causes great damage to these vehicles. The authorities should work for the immediate repair and maintenance of the road.
Muhammad Asif Amin
Islamabad